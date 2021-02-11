'JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH'

**1/2

STARRING: Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Dominique Fishback and Jesse Plemons

DIRECTED BY: Shaka King

NOW SHOWING: At AMC Baton Rouge 16, AMC Mall of Louisiana 15, Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD, Malco Gonzales Cinema, Juban Crossing Cinema (Denham Springs); and available for streaming on HBO Max.

RUNNING TIME: 2 hrs., 6 mins.

MPAA RATING: R (Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian). Contains some adult material.

WHY IS THIS MOVIE RATED R? For violence and pervasive language

**** (Excellent), *** (Good), ** (Fair), * (Poor)