Stanley Nelson Jr.’s award-winning 2015 documentary about the Black Panther Party shows how relevant the organization’s goals in the 1960s are to present-day America. “The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution” also reveals a visionary star in the Panthers’ leadership, Fred Hampton.
Daniel Kaluuya, of “Get Out” and “Black Panther” fame, portrays Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah.” But Kaluuya’s performance as the charismatic deputy chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party exists in a film its makers determined would not be a conventional biopic. Directed by Shaka King and written by a committee of screenwriters, “Judas and the Black Messiah” is as much about Judas as the messiah.
Perhaps a promising notion, but King and his collaborators don’t tell anyone’s story satisfactorily. That goes for Hampton, the FBI informant who sold him out, Bill O’Neal, as well as Hampton’s poet girlfriend, Deborah Johnson, and O’Neal’s FBI contact, Roy Mitchell.
Because of miscalculated storytelling choices, premium performances from the movie’s principal cast are its best endorsement. As Hampton, Kaluuya projects a genuine, nearly saintly glow. He’s a truly altruistic revolutionary, pure of heart and soul. LaKeith Stanfield presents O’Neal as an increasingly conflicted man, sparking with energy, ever wary of being found out, but still cool and conniving enough to not get busted for being a rat among the righteous.
When “Judas and the Black Messiah” focuses on Hampton and Johnson, it feels as if their romance could have been the film’s defining centerpiece. Playing Johnson, Dominique Fishback (“The Hate U Give,” “The Deuce”) matches Kaluuya at every step. During Hampton and Johnson’s first encounter, she praises and challenges him, setting the honest and direct connection they’ll sustain in their short time together. And the tender, loving scenes these two share while they’re in the eye of the storm are among the film’s most resonant moments.
“Judas and the Black Messiah” begins with 1960s news footage of the real Black Panthers. The party’s community-minded good deeds include free breakfast for children, health clinics and education. Meanwhile, FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen) is watching. He says the Black Panther Party is a greater threat to national security than the Soviet Union and Communist China.
More emphasis on the Panthers’ origins would have better expressed their relevance to America today. In 1966, Bobby Seale and Huey P. Newton founded the Black Panthers following the killing by San Francisco police of Matthew Johnson, an unarmed Black teenager. The party grew into a national organization with branches in large cities, including the Chicago chapter that Hampton joined in 1968.
Hampton more than qualifies for a full-scale biopic. “Judas and the Black Messiah” isn’t that film. Its narrative begins with O’Neal, an especially daring car thief who impersonates a federal officer for the purpose of targeting Black victims.
O’Neal has the boldness necessary to execute FBI Special Agent Mitchell’s plan to infiltrate Chicago’s Black Panthers. Mitchell — Jesse Plemons in another of film’s finely gauged performances — offers to keep O’Neal out of prison if he’ll spy on Hampton and the Panthers. Heavily leveraged and seeing no way out, O’Neal agrees to dance with the devils.
While Stanfield and the filmmakers heavily invest themselves in O’Neal’s deceit and gnawing conflicts, Hampton’s extraordinary talent for uniting enemies, for instance — seen in a rainbow coalition of Black people, neo-Confederate White people and Puerto Ricans — is underplayed.
Kaluuya, Stanfield, Fishback and Plemons make the most of their roles, earning an audience for “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Even so, they can’t fix a scattershot screenplay.
‘JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH’
STARRING: Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Dominique Fishback and Jesse Plemons
DIRECTED BY: Shaka King
