New Orleans native Patricia Clarkson has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her role in the HBO series "Sharp Objects," it was announced Thursday morning.
"What a thrill and an honor to be nominated alongside phenomenal actresses. Today was a triumph for 'Sharp Objects.' Working on this limited series was a remarkable process and I’m grateful to have been a part of it,” Clarkson said via email.
Clarkson is up for the honor for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.
"Sharp Objects" received two other nods:Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, and Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Amy Adams.
In "Sharp Objects," reporter Camille Preaker (Amy Adams) returns to her small hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls. In the process, she attempts to put together a psychological puzzle from her past. Clarkson plays Adora, Preaker's mother. The eight-episode series first aired on HBO in July and August.
"It's an emotional, dark, tormented story, but its great drama. She's one of the more difficult characters I've ever played," Clarkson told The Advocate in July.
Clarkson's previous accolades include Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in "Pieces of April" (2003), two Emmys for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her recurring role in "Six Feet Under," also on HBO; and a 2015 Tony Award nod for "The Elephant Man."