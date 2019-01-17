There are shows that surprise you. There are shows that draw you in. There are shows that make you laugh and then make you cry.
And there are shows, like "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," that make you wonder how you ever lived without it.
Set on the Upper West Side of 1958 New York, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” an Amazon Prime original series, centers on the titular Midge Maisel. She’s the perfect Jewish wife and mother, but during the show’s pilot, her entire life falls apart before her eyes. Her husband announces he’s in love with his secretary, and in a drunken spiral of disillusionment, Midge takes to the mic at a nightclub and spews her sorrows. A club employee, Susie, recognizes Midge’s talent, signs on as her manager, and the two set about making Midge a stand-up comedy star.
Rachel Brosnahan is divine as Midge, and Alex Borstein’s gruff, leather jacket-wearing Susie is the perfect foil for all of Midge’s rich polish.
Brosnahan, earlier this month, took home her second consecutive Golden Globe for her portrayal, and the first season won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for best comedy series. Borstein, Tony Shalhoub (who plays Midge’s father, a Columbia professor) and Jane Lynch (who surprises as a bit of a villain who isn’t all she seems) also earned various nominations.
The show was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino with writing credits for Daniel Palladino, the powerhouse couple behind “Gilmore Girls.” If you thought Sherman-Palladino’s writing was quick and witty there, it’s nothing compared to the pace “Mrs. Maisel” sets. Sherman-Palladino’s writing belongs in the mouth of a whip-smart, dirty-minded housewife who’s rediscovering herself through comedy.
Where to start: Season 1, Episode 1
You have to start at the beginning. See the destruction of Midge’s life, then follow her as she navigates being a mother, daughter, wife and career woman in a world that is not kind to women, let alone women in comedy.
Season two is no sophomore slump, so once you’ve binged the first, keep on going. At its start, Midge and her father are in France, chasing her mother, and there’s an incredible scene in a Parisian club that’s a must-see.
In fact, it’s all a must-see. From the on-point writing to the spectacular acting to the beautiful costume design to the gorgeous cinematography, “Mrs. Maisel” should be your weekend plans.