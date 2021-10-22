"My Ascension," a documentary film to fight suicide, will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Malco Theater, 1406 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales.
This is a free event, but tickets are limited. Reserve tickets at myascensionapg.eventbrite.com.
The film is about Emma Benoit, a cheerleader who was left paralyzed by a suicide attempt at 16. It put her on a path to use her painful experience to help others find hope, while shining more light on the fact that 20 young people die every day by suicide in the U.S.
"My Ascension" chronicles Benoit's inspiring journey and quest to walk again, as she works to bring Hope Squad, a school-based suicide prevention program, to Louisiana.
The film also highlights the stories of two remarkable young people who tragically did not survive their attempts, and the devastating effects their deaths had on their families, friends and others.
Benoit and filmmaker Greg Dicharry are scheduled to speak about the film, which features music by Lauren Daigle, @Logic and David Sylvester Jr.
The showing is hosted by the Ascension Parish Government, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Ascension Parish Schools and the Ascension Parish Library.
Learn more at MyAscension.us.