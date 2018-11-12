"I am pretty pumped to be a part of this new series!" Baton Rouge native and actor Louis Herthum posted on Facebook last week.
In addition to landing a role on the now-in-production Netflix anthology series "What/If," Herthum's now on board as a series regular for Apple’s upcoming untitled Hilde Lysiak series.
"The 10-episode mystery drama was inspired by the real-life story of 11-year-old Hilde Lysiak. Also described as a family drama, it follows a young girl (Brooklynn Prince. 'The Florida Project') who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father (Jim Sturgess, '21') left behind," according to deadline.com. "While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury."
Herthum will play police officer Frank Briggs Sr. in the untitled project being directed and executive-produced by Jon M. Chu ("Crazy Rich Asians").
Longtime fans of the actor will recall Herthum's portrayal of Deputy Andy Broom on CBS' "Murder She Wrote" back in the 1990s. More recently, he's starred in the HBO fantasy series "Westworld" and guest-starred on NBC's "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med."
Also cast in the Apple series are Abby Miller ("The Sinner"), Michael Weston ("Wish I Was Here"), Kylie Rogers ("Miracles from Heaven") and Aziza Scott ("The Fosters").
No myth: Series debuts Jan. 2
The "MythBusters" teen spinoff series, "MythBusters Jr.," will premiere on Science Channel at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2.
Jesse Lawless, 15, of Slidell, and 14-year-old Rachel Pizzolato, of Metairie, will be on the six-member team "of young ‘makers,’ robotics wizzes, builders, and inventors, all under the age of 16, who show off their ingenuity and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) skills," a news release says.
Adam Savage, longtime co-host of Discovery Channel's "MythBusters," which now airs on Science Channel, is host and executive producer of the 10-episode series.
"They will tackle myths similar to those seen in 'MythBusters,' ranging from driving, explosions, chemistry, physics, popular culture and more," the release says.
Lawless, a student at Holy Cross, built a mini chopper at the age of 12, entered a car show and won first place. "From fixing up jacked up 4x4s to building scooters, to modifying radio controlled cars, Jesse knows his way around a vehicle. He is also skilled at drawing, crafting and building models," the release says.
Pizzolato, who attends John Curtis Christian School, has been involved with remodeling houses with her father since a young age. She "was awarded the Duke TIP challenge certificate and presented her current project to the 2017 American Geophysical Union at Bright Stars, a forum that hosted over 20,000 earth and space scientists from around the world."
The season's stunts will include building a fire extinguisher jetpack, making dominoes big enough to crush a car and testing myths from the feature film "Gravity" and AMC's "Breaking Bad."
Look for a "MythBusters" classic, the amazingly versatile material duct tape, as the subject of the first episode.
"The junior MythBusters explore whether you can really make a functioning, life-saving parachute out of Duct Tape (see ‘Buster’ get dropped from extreme heights!) and whether you can make a serviceable car tire from Duct Tape," the release says.
Buster is the well-worn, well-loved test dummy used in many of the original "Mythbusters" experiments.
“These junior MythBusters are amazing. And while they’re kids, the myths we take on are as full-sized and as explosive as ever!" Savage says in the release. “We’ve created an incredible 10-episode season in which these new MythBusters put their remarkable intelligence and creativity to the test.”
The other junior MythBusters are: Valerie Castillo, 15, a skilled builder and robotics wiz from Lancaster, California; Elijah Horland, 12, a self-taught electronics maker, programmer and circuit wiz from Brooklyn, New York; Cannan Huey-You, 12, a college sophomore studying astrophysics at Texas Christian University; and Allie Weber, 13, a maker, builder and inventor from South Dakota.
Science Channel is on cable Channel 101.