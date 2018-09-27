Baton Rouge native Brooke Hoover will guest-star on the season premiere of CBS' "Blue Bloods" at 9 p.m. Friday.
In the episode titled “Playing with Fire,” "Danny takes on a personal case involving a drug cartel member, Louis Delgado (guest-star Lou Diamond Phillips), who Danny believes is responsible for torching his house, and Erin is given a promotion in the DA’s office but finds herself in a challenging situation when both Danny and Jamie ask her for help with their investigations. Also, Frank and Jaime have a disagreement when Jamie refuses to stop riding with Eddie," according to a synopsis provided by the network.
Hoover, 37, also a standup comedienne and video series creator, has called New York home for several years. She's also guest-starred on NBC’s “Law and Order: SVU,” ABC’s “What Would You Do?” and Cinemax's "The Quarry," and the feature film "The Runner."
"Blue Bloods" airs locally on WAFB, Channel 9 (cable Channel 7).