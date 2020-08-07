What happens when Baton Rouge native Lynn Whitfield, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Beverly Johnson and Vanessa Bell Calloway hang out virtually?
Find out at 9 p.m. Saturday on "Girlfriends Check-In" on OWN (cable Channel 119).
'Explosively amazing': Baton Rouge native, New Orleans resident Lynn Whitfield joins Oprah in powerful new series 'Greenleaf'
In the special "Sexy, Sixties & Savage" episode, the fearless foursome (two actresses, a former supermodel and a fashion designer) mull over the mature woman's sensuality, the beauty regimens that keeps them looking young, love, family and politics.
Actress Whitfield, who now lives in Atlanta, is wrapping up five seasons on the OWN drama series "Greenleaf," in which she's portrayed Lady Mae, the powerful matriarch of the Greenleaf family and its Tennessee megachurch.
The series finale airs at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
