Pittman Casting Inc. is searching for single guys 21 and older for a yet-to-be-revealed major cable network's new "groundbreaking" dating series.
The nationwide casting call is for men "who are sincerely looking for love," according to a news release.
"Are you a single guy who has everything but the girl?," the release also says. " … If you are tired of being single and looking for the right woman to share your life with, this show is for you."
For more information and the audition application, go to DatingShowCasting.com. Questions? Email datingshow@pitmanproductions.com or call (818) 666-3606.