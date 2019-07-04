Louisiana's American Idol Laine Hardy is in the nation's capital to sing for PBS' "A Capitol Fourth" on Thursday night.
The 90-minute, star-packed concert which airs from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, is the country’s longest-running July 4 national broadcast tradition, according to PBS.
Livingston's Hardy, named the new American Idol on the ABC singing competition series' finale on May 19, is part of a lineup that includes: Carole King, the gang from "Sesame Street," Lindsey Stirling, Vanessa Williams, Vanessa Carlton, Lee Brice, Gone West Featuring Colbie Caillat, Yolanda Adams, Angelica Hale, "The Voice" winner Maelyn Jarmon, The Broadway cast of "Beautiful," MusiCorps, Jack Everly, the National Symphony Orchestra and Keala Settle. John Stamos hosts.
"Vanessa Williams she hasn’t changed one bit soooo beautiful! You never know who you run into at the hotel," Hardy's mom, Cindy Lou Hardy, posted on Facebook on Wednesday above a photo of she and the singer-actress standing near the unidentified D.C. hotel's elevators.
Fireworks are scheduled to begin behind the Lincoln Memorial at 8:07 p.m. and will be included in the broadcast. They are expected to last 35 minutes, twice as long as previous years, a PBS release said.
The show airs at live at 7 p.m. and repeats at 9 p.m. on PBS. It will also be streamed on https://www.pbs.org/. Check your local listings for the PBS station in your area.
