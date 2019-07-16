Jay Ducote's ‘Deep Fried’ pilot to air on Travel Channel June 25; future depends on viewer engagement _lowres

Baton Rouge chef Jay Ducote is returning to Food Network on Thursday night to compete on 'Beat Bobby Flay.'

Baton Rouge chef and "Food Network Star" alum Jay Ducote returns to FN at 9 p.m. Thursday.

Ducote and former "Star" castmate Alex McCoy will compete against each other for the chance to square off in the kitchen against star chef Bobby Flay on his eponymously-named series "Beat Bobby Flay."

The episode was originally set to air Thursday, July 25.

The viewing party kicks off at 7 p.m. at White Star Market, 4624 Government St., Baton Rouge, Ducote said. The market is home to Ducote's Gov't Taco.

Ducote was runner-up on the 11th season of "Food Network Star" in 2015, and a pilot for his show "Deep Fried America" aired on Travel Channel in 2016.

For more info on "Beat Bobby Flay," go to https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/beat-bobby-flay.

