Baton Rouge chef and "Food Network Star" alum Jay Ducote returns to FN at 9 p.m. Thursday.
Ducote and former "Star" castmate Alex McCoy will compete against each other for the chance to square off in the kitchen against star chef Bobby Flay on his eponymously-named series "Beat Bobby Flay."
The episode was originally set to air Thursday, July 25.
The viewing party kicks off at 7 p.m. at White Star Market, 4624 Government St., Baton Rouge, Ducote said. The market is home to Ducote's Gov't Taco.
Ducote was runner-up on the 11th season of "Food Network Star" in 2015, and a pilot for his show "Deep Fried America" aired on Travel Channel in 2016.
For more info on "Beat Bobby Flay," go to https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/beat-bobby-flay.