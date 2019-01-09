Adam Savage is basically a big kid," Louisiana's two "Mythbusters Jr." stars agree.
Slidell's Jesse Lawless and Metairie's Rachel Pizzolato are among six teens joining Savage, as host, on the new series' 10 episodes. The second episode airs at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Science Channel.
"Fire in the hole! Fire in the hole! Fire in the hole!" Savage yells, half laughing, in a sneak preview of tonight's episode. "Been a long time since I've done that."
One team will be investigating whether a car will explode if it's oversprayed with air freshener, and then the interior light is turned on.
The other three-member team will test out whether a dog can shake off 70 percent of its water weight in one shake session.
"That's awesome!" Savage says as he's showered by the dog's shenanigans.
Science Channel is on cable Channel 101.