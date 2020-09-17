STARTING FRIDAY
"INFIDEL": Rated R — While attending a conference in Cairo, a journalist played by Jim Caviezel is kidnapped and imprisoned in Iran on spying charges.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16, AMC Mall of La. 15, Cinemark Perkins Rowe, Movie Tavern Citiplace 11, Movie Tavern Juban Crossing and Malco Gonzales Cinema.
"THE NEST": Rated R — Starring Carrie Coon, Jude Law. Writer-director Sean Durkin ("Martha Marcy May Marlene") returns with this drama about a family whose life takes a turn after moving into a new manor.
At Movie Tavern Citiplace 11 and Movie Tavern Juban Crossing.
THURSDAY
"BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE": Not rated — A documentary-musical about K-pop sensation BTS.
At 7 p.m. at Mall of La. 15.
"SIXTEEN CANDLES": Rated PG — The 1980s classic John Hughes comedy centers around a girl's 16th birthday.
At 7 p.m. at the Manship Theatre.
CONTINUING
"42": Rated PG-13 — The 2013 biographical drama tells the story of Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play in Major League Baseball in the modern era. Starring Chadwick Boseman (who died of cancer last week at 43), T.R. Knight and Harrison Ford.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16 and AMC Mall of La. 15.
"BLACK PANTHER": Rated PG-13 — From 2018, the film also stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, who goes home to his African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king.
At AMC Mall of La. 15, Cinemark Perkins Rowe and Malco Gonzales Cinema.
"THE BREAKFAST CLUB": Rated R
At Cinemark Perkins Rowe.
"BRIDEMAIDS": Rated R
At Cinemark Perkins Rowe.
"THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY": Rated PG-13 — Lucy is a young art gallery assistant living in New York City. When her boyfriend ends things with her, she creates The Broken Heart Gallery for items love has left behind.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16, AMC Mall of La. 15, Cinemark Perkins Rowe, Movie Tavern Citiplace 11, Movie Tavern Juban Crossing and Malco Gonzales Cinema.
"CUT THROAT CITY": Rated R — Four friends return to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. With no assistance from Federal Emergency Management Agency and no other options, they reluctantly turn to a local gangster. Starring Shameik Moore, Ethan Hawke, Kat Graham, Isaiah Washington, T.I., Terrence Howard and Wesley Snipes.
At AMC Mall of La. 15 and Movie Tavern Citiplace 11.
"THE DARK KNIGHT": Rated PG-13
At Cinemark Perkins Rowe.
"DESPICABLE ME": Rated PG
At Cinemark Perkins Rowe.
"THE GOONIES": Rated PG
At Cinemark Perkins Rowe and Movie Tavern Juban Crossing.
"HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE": Rated PG
At Cinemark Perkins Rowe.
"JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL": Rated PG-13 — The fourth installment in the Jumanji franchise.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16 and Cinemark Perkins Rowe.
"JAWS": Rated PG
At Movie Tavern Citiplace 11.
"JURASSIC PARK": Rated PG-13 — The science fiction flick follows a disastrous attempt to create a theme park of cloned dinosaurs.
At AMC Mall of La. 15 and Cinemark Perkins Rowe.
"THE KARATE KID": Rated PG
At Movie Tavern Citiplace 11 and Movie Tavern Juban Crossing.
"KUNG FU PANDA": Rated PG
At Malco Gonzales Cinema.
"THE MUPPET MOVIE": Rated G
At Malco Gonzales Cinema.
"THE NEVERENDING STORY": Rated PG
At Movie Tavern Citiplace 11.
"THE NEW MUTANTS": Rated PG-13 — Based on the Marvel comic series, the horror-thriller follows five young people with special powers who are taken to a secret institution for treatments they are told will cure them of the dangers of their powers. Starring Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga, Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton and Alice Braga.
At Cinemark Perkins Rowe, AMC Baton Rouge 16, AMC Mall of La. 15, Movie Tavern Ciitplace 11, Movie Tavern Juban Crossing and Malco Gonzales Cinema.
"THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD": Rated PG — The film offers a new take on the classic tale of Charles Dickens, a young orphan who is able to triumph over many obstacles. Starring Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie and Tilda Swinton.
At Malco Gonzales Cinema.
"SHREK": Rated PG — The 2001 animated fairytale of the ogre and the princess unfolds. Voiced by, among others, Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz.
At Movie Tavern Juban Crossing.
"SONIC THE HEDGEHOG": Rated PG — Based on the video game, the world's speediest hedgehog and a small-town cop must defeat an evil genius.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16.
"TENET": PG-13 — A secret agent embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki.
At Cinemark Perkins Rowe, AMC Baton Rouge 16, AMC Mall of La. 15, Movie Tavern Citiplace 11, Movie Tavern Juban Crossing and Malco Gonzales Cinema.
"UNHINGED": Rated R — A young woman is harassed by a seemingly unstable stranger after a road rage incident. Starring Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson and Austin P. McKenzie.
At Cinemark Perkins Rowe, AMC Baton Rouge 16, AMC Mall of La. 15, Movie Tavern Citiplace 11, Movie Tavern Juban Crossing and Malco Gonzales Cinema.
"WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS": Rated PG-13 — Schizophrenic teen Adam Petrazelli, who wants to become a chef, is expelled from his high school. At a new school, he meets Maya, who inspires him not to be defined by his condition. Starring Charlie Plummer, Andy García, Taylor Russell, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Molly Parker and Walton Goggins.
At Cinemark Perkins Rowe, AMC Baton Rouge 16, AMC Mall of La. 15, Movie Tavern Juban Crossing and Malco Gonzales Cinema.