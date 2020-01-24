New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees seems to be getting into this reality TV thing.
Weeks after appearing on CBS' "Undercover Boss," trading his football uniform for dish washer attire at Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar, the NFL record-holder will take on the challenge of National Geographic Channel's "Brain Games" on Monday night.
The series, hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, starts at 8 p.m.
"Brees puts his brain to the test with a series of mental challenges exploring how everyday superhumans have hacked their brains and how we can train our own minds to do as we want," according to the show's synopsis.
Games will include "Draft Day, in which Brees tests his reaction time and cognitive flexibility, and a game of hand-eye coordination and perception. Mentalist Lior Suchard stuns Brees by predicting his every move, and then Brees takes on his own brain strength in the Gauntlet’s mental obstacle course," a news release says.