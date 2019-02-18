Award-winning actor Darren Criss is, no doubt, a gleeful man.
The 32-year-old former "Glee" star wed longtime girlfriend Mia Swier, 33, in New Orleans on Saturday afternoon, People reported. The ceremony's setting was Ace Hotel, according to The Daily Mail. The Mail also posted photos of the couple leaving the hotel in a red Rolls Royce convertible, a crowd swarming around.
Swier work a strapless gown with a corseted bodice and tulle skirt, along with a sparkly headpiece. Criss was in an all-white tuxedo.
Among “Glee” alumni in attendance were Lea Michele, Chord Overstreet, Harry Shum Jr. and John Stamos (who guest-starred on the FOX series), People also reported.
Criss portrayed Blaine Anderson on “Glee” from 2010 to 2015. He recently won Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards for playing killer Andrew Cunanan in FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”