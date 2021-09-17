Ten films, six continents, 400 cities — it's the Manhattan Short film festival and it's coming to the Manship Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 23.
For the annual festival (the only one of its kind), venues worldwide will screen the top 10 short film entries at events between Sept. 23 and Oct. 3.
The audiences also will vote on the best short film and best actor. The winners will be announced at ManhattanShort.com at 9 p.m. Oct. 3. The top 10 were selected from among 967 entries from 70 countries.
"Every short film selected will automatically become qualified for the Oscars of 2022," according to a news release.
The Manship event, 100 Lafayette St., starts at 7 p.m. and admission is $9.50. Films are rated R.
Masks are required in all Manship Theatre spaces. Masks can be removed to eat or drink once seated.
For more info, visit manshiptheatre.org.