The 2014 death of Baton Rouge TV personality Scott Rogers is examined in "The Lies That Bind," a new series airing at 9 p.m. Thursday on Investigation Discovery.

The episode, titled "Cult of Personality," is based on the book "Familiar Evil" by Louisiana author Rannah Gray.

"In 2014, gunshots are reported in the Rogers home. Medical technicians and detectives work to save Matthew Hodgkinson (Rogers' son-in-law and alleged lover) and try to understand the events that led to what looked like an attempted murder-suicide. Maria Edwards (a friend inside the house at the time) phones 911, but refuses to give her statement without a lawyer present. As they look deeper into the case, the lies slowly start to unravel and they follow a lead (about alleged child sexual abuse cases involving Rogers) that runs from the UK all the way to Iberville Parish," an ID news release says.

The production by New-York based Lion Television was shot in and around Baton Rouge and also features interviews with Mary Jane Marcantel and the British (sexual abuse) survivor called Ethan in the book, both principals with Gray in the international criminal investigation of Rogers and collaborators on "Familiar Evil," according to Gray.

The show also offers interviews with Iberville Parish law enforcement officials who responded to the murder-suicide (Hodgkinson died later at the hospital) and local residents who knew Rogers.