Could JiggAerobics be the next big thing?
Southern University graduate Ladonte Lotts takes his idea for a "unique approach to exercise classes" to the "Shark Tank" bosses at 7 p.m. Friday on ABC.
According to a show synopsis, Lotts, who now lives in Houston, "gets the Sharks moving as he showcases" his dance moves-turned-cardio exercise during his presentation to Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Daymond John.
To see a video of a session by Lotts in Jennings, click here.
In each episode, budding entrepreneurs try to persuade the panel — all who have multimillion dollar empires of their own — to invest in their business dream. If more than one Shark is interested, it can spark a bidding war, driving up the investment price.
During Friday night's episode, viewers will also watch as "an entrepreneur from Old Hickory, Tennessee, uses her Southern charm and cooking skills to pitch the Sharks on expanding her fried food empire. A father and daughter duo from Alexandria, Virginia, wheel in their gardening product as they ask the Sharks to help them add to their tool shed of ideas. Finally, a creative businesswoman from Queens, New York, paints the Sharks a picture of how to grow her service that connects customers with local artists," according to the episode description.
Also, in a show update, "the Sharks go to Chattanooga, Tennessee, to surprise the grand prize winner of the Shark Tank High School Sweepstakes and speak to her entire school, inspiring them to follow their dreams."
It's all at 7 p.m. Friday on ABC.