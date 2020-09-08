Great things keep happening for Louisiana "America's Got Talent" singer Archie Williams, including finding his 42-year-old daughter, Ayesha.
"It's very wonderful, the best thing that ever happened to me," Williams said Monday as he prepared for Tuesday night's first semi-final round of the NBC talent competition series.
He and 10 of the other semi-finalists will be performing during the two-hour episode.
Williams said the focus of his performance tonight will be his daughter, who he only learned of after his release from Angola last year.
He declined to give any further details.
Meanwhile, add Stevie Wonder to the list of stars who've reached out to Williams since his story of being wrongfully convicted on rape and attempted murder charges and incarcerated for 37 years went viral in May.
For his quarterfinals performance on Aug. 11, Williams sang Wonder's 1976 hit "Love's in Need of Love Today," proving the powerful song's lyrics still ring true, especially now.
"Yeah, I heard from Stevie. We went on Zoom together," Williams said. "Stevie Wonder's writing a song for me and him right now. It's awesome."
Williams, who turned 60 on July 1, calls Wonder his "king of music."
"I never sing a song without meaning of what's going on in the world today, Williams said. "That's my life and that's Stevie Wonder and that's why I love him so much. That's what my tears are all about.
"The next song (which he'll perform on tonight's show) is a really beautiful song and it's pertaining to the same thing — love in need of love."
Williams said the 20 semi-finalists are rehearsing about every other day at Universal Studios in Los Angeles. Williams, a Baton Rouge native and New Orleans resident, is living with an aunt in Long Beach, California, while competing on "AGT."
"One thing about it here in California, every body's being protected," Williams said about life on the West Coast during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Everybody's wearing their mask, they stand their distance and everything. Even in the studio … if I have to pull off my mask to perform, they distance themselves."
"America's Got Talent" airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday on NBC, with the results show at 7 p.m. Wednesday.