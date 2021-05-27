Gun control is on the table for the first-season finale of "At Home with the Robertsons," released Thursday.
The Facebook Watch talk show, starring Willie and Korie Robertson of "Duck Dynasty" fame, debuted April 5, with celebrity guests taking on one hot-button, culturally dividing subject each week over two episodes, one premiering on Monday and the follow-up installment on Thursday.
On Monday, the Robertsons welcomed gun-reform advocate and comedian Trae Crowder to their West Monroe home to discuss the serious subject of gun control in America.
In Thursday's finale, the Robertsons, daughters Sadie and Rebecca and their husbands share their views on the subject. The episode is titled "What Do Millennials Think About Owning Guns?"
"Are the Robertsons' opinions on gun control generational? Sadie and Rebecca Robertson, along with their husbands, Christian and John Reed, engage in an honest family discussion on gun control that takes Willie by surprise," according to the synopsis.
To watch the show, go to facebook.com/Watch or Willie Robertson’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/OfficialWillieRobertson.
The series is produced by Tread Lively and Texas Crew Productions. Executive producers are David Karabinas, Brad Bernstein and Ian Gelfand with co-EP Cherisse Corbin.