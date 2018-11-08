Grab a black turtleneck because you’re about to enter the danger zone.
Across nine seasons, “Archer,” an animated, adult sitcom, gives you plenty of laughs as it follows a spectacularly dysfunctional group of workers at the (not-so-secret) spy agency ISIS.
Created by Adam Reed (“Frisky Dingo,” “Sealab 2021”), the animated cast of “Archer” is brought to life by the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Jessica Walter and more. The pairing of writing and voice acting blends together to create a debauched merriment that pulls no punches.
Whether it’s recovering from breast cancer and hunting down the sellers of phony chemotherapy drugs or rocketing off to the International Space Station to rescue it’s crew from space pirates, “Archer” is unafraid to venture off into wild territories that would make Burt Reynolds blush.
And, remember, what happens on the scratchy, green office rug stays on the scratchy, green office rug.
Seasons 1-8 of "Archer" are available on Hulu. Season 10 will release sometime in 2019 on FXX.
Start here: Season 1, Episode 7 ("Skytanic")
All aboard the Excelsior. The agents of ISIS are thrown high into the sky to thwart a bomb threat on a blimp — err, “rigid airship.” That sounds like a great time to solve your relationship problems, right?
“Archer” puts the first season’s love quadrangle among Archer, Lana, Cyril and Cheryl/Carol front and center, using their trivial dramas during the high stakes mission as a sort of therapy session. The characters traipse across the blimp in nightgowns and lingerie, opening cabin doors at the most inopportune of moments.
Just when you think the mystery has been solved (Mallory’s pettiness is on full, glorious display), the gang comes to the realization they’d been blinded by their own frivolity and betrayed by Archer’s misuse of the NATO phonetic alphabet.
The episode sends a loud and clear message of unadulterated entertainment, setting a tone for the rest of the series to come. Roger that.