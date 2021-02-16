Dressed in purple and gold and carrying their LSU sign, the Hotard family of Port Allen won on their first night of "Family Feud" on Monday.
The Hotards were victorious over the returning Anthony family, representing Las Vegas. A particularly funny moment? When host Steve Harvey asked the contestants to name a place you might run into your pastor that you'd both keep a secret.
Although they didn't win the fast money round and the $20,000, Dean, Stacie, Brandy (Loupe), Brooke (Delaune) and Brady Hotard will be back on the show for another chance at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on WGMB, Channel 44 (cable Channel 6).
Brandy Loupe went live on Facebook to watch the show along with her family and friends Monday night.
"Do not judge me," she said before the episode began. "It's really hard to think on your feet."
Shot during the pandemic, it was a different on-set experience, Loupe explained.
"Literally, when you get there, there was no audience, only the other family that was playing. … It was the most surreal experience.
"Your heart goes to your toes and your mind goes blank, and it's just awful. … So hopefully, this is a judge-free zone, and you can get some comic relief tonight."