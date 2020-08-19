If the episode description for Wednesday night's "Married at First Sight" is any indication, it's not all hearts and flowers for the five Louisiana couples who took the plunge this season.
But did we expect anything else? Remember, these 10 young singles were introduced to their new spouses at the altar. Now they're all honeymooning at the same picturesque Mexican resort and getting to know their getting-to-be significant others and lending each other moral support. What could go wrong? (wink)
Here's how the network is describing tonight's show, titled "Red Flags":
"As the couples enjoy the last few days of their action-packed honeymoon in Mexico, they discover more similarities and differences that will affect their marriages. Meanwhile, one of the couples must navigate their first major fight."
Will it be Amani and Woody, Olivia and Brett, Christina and Henry, Karen and Miles, or Amelia and Bennett? (Nah, those two are just too chill, aren't they?)
See what unfolds tonight at 7 on Lifetime (cable Channel 26 in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, and cable Channel 34 in New Orleans).
Meanwhile, since Kinetic Content shot this season in New Orleans (except for the honeymoon, of course), Lifetime has launched the "NOLA Night In" sweepstakes. The winner gets a private virtual cooking class, $200 VISA gift card, $300 Sur La Table gift card and Cafe Du Monde gift basket. Register at https://www.mylifetime.com/nolanightin.