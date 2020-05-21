Renowned drag personalities Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley are headed to Ruston for Thursday's episode of HBO's "We're Here."
Airing at 8 p.m., it's the fifth installment of the six-episode unscripted series. Each week, the show "recruits local residents across small-town America to participate in a one-night-only drag show … to inspire and teach their own 'drag daughters' to step outside their comfort zone for a night of no-holds-barred, full-on drag," according to an HBO news release.
Thursday night's "drag children" recruits are: "Jose, a young gay man tired of censoring himself in order to gain respect and acceptance from others; lifelong Ruston resident Stacy, an ex-firefighter and straight ally dedicated to using his influence to make his LGBTQ community members feel welcome; and Lynn, a tenacious, proud lesbian who — despite the loss of her left arm and leg — is ready to reclaim her independence and dust off her old cowboy boots for her drag king debut," the episode synopsis says.