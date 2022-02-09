Disney+’s "National Treasure" television series from Disney Branded Television and ABC Signature is set to start filming in Baton Rouge in mid-February.
Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed are executive producers of the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer. Jon Turteltaub is also an executive producer. Mira Nair is directing and executive producing the first episode.
“Bruckheimer Television is thrilled to film the 'National Treasure' television series in the rich, cinematic community of Baton Rouge,“ Bruckheimer said.
This series is in the spirit of the "National Treasure" movie franchise and follows Lisette Alexis ("Total Eclipse"), a naturally inquisitive and talented puzzle solver Latinx youth, on an adventure to uncover her truth and to save a lost Pan-American treasure in Baton Rouge.
The series also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones ("Chicago") as a billionaire, black-market antiquities expert and treasure hunter who transformed herself from a penniless orphan to a shrewd, stylish businesswoman and adventurer.
“Our community is honored to welcome this production to the City of Baton Rouge,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said. “Our arts sector and creative economy is a key component of the foundation of our city and parish. This production is not only supporting our local economy, it is bringing our capital city to the screen and showcasing all we have to offer.”
The production has been preparing since November and cameras will roll both on stage and all around the city. Expect to see familiar historical spots around town when the series debuts.
“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome ABC Signature and Jerry Bruckheimer TV to Celtic Studios for 'National Treasure,' our second project in a row for Disney+,” said Aaron Bayham, executive director of Celtic Studios. “The fact that they’ve chosen Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the next chapter of this franchise speaks to the reputation that Celtic, our city, our state and our local industry have established. Even with the long list of projects that have called Celtic home, seeing Baton Rouge on streaming screens everywhere will make this one even more special."
The production is scheduled to shoot into July and will bring millions of dollars to the local economy.
“This project will create hundreds of jobs for Louisiana’s film industry professionals and utilize local vendors and services,” said Katie Patton Pryor, executive director of The Baton Rouge Film Commission. “The marketing and tourism value from the representation of our city on a major streaming platform is immeasurable. Furthermore, every project that films here helps further the opportunities for the existing and developing workforce.”
In addition to Catherine Zeta-Jones, series regulars opposite Alexis are: Zuri Reed ("Flatbush Misdemeanors"), Jordan Rodrigues ("Lady Bird"), Antonio Cipriano ("Jagged Little Pill"), Jake Austin Walker ("12 Mighty Orphans") and Lyndon Smith ("Parenthood").