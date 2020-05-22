JEOPARDY1

See if Shawn Buell, of Zachary, right, shown with host Alex Trebek, comes away with another win on 'Jeopardy!' Friday. He won $24,801 on Thursday's show. 

 PROVIDED PHOTO FROM JEOPARDY PRODUCTIONS, INC.

And it's brass for the win.

Shawn Buell knew that's the military's slang term for high-ranking officials. It was the final "Jeopardy!" question on Thursday's quiz show, bringing the victorious Zachary contestant's total for the day to $24,801.

Buell will return to the syndicated quiz show "Jeopardy!" at 4:30 p.m. Friday on WBRZ, Channel 2.

The episode will re-air at 12:07 a.m. Saturday.

Buell, a senior civil engineer at Stanley Consultants in Baton Rouge, told longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek he wants to buy a sports car — probably a 2017 Porsche Panamera — with his winnings.

