From good comedies to garden DIYs, you have another stay-at-home weekend of TV watching in front of you.
Streaming services aside, is there anything to be found on "regular" TV (via cable, satellite or antennae, I mean)?
Here are five options:
Blast from La.'s past
- "Glory Road": 7:30 p.m. Friday, ESPN. Released in 2006, this basketball drama was shot around south Louisiana, including in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Hammond. Set in 1966, the story follows Texas Western University coach Don Haskins, who takes his team, the first college basketball squad with an all-African American starting lineup, to the NCAA national championship. Look for Louisiana actors, including Wes Brown, John McConnell and Dan Rhodes.
Danger: sharks
- "SHARK WEEK IN A WEEKEND," 8 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday, Discovery Channel. The network has squeezed 27 fan favorites from past summers' "Shark Week" offerings into the two-day marathon. Highlights will include "Shark Week's" first scripted feature-length film, "Capsized: Blood in the Water" at 8 p.m. Saturday. It's taken from "the harrowing true story of an October 1982 shark encounter," according to a news release. The marathon will also touch base with "Shark After Dark's" Bob the Shark, "who's dealing with his own underwater disaster: home-isolation with his family," the release also says.
'Family' time
- "Modern Family" Fan Favorite Marathon: 1 p. m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, USA Network. After 11 seasons, "Modern Family" will say its goodbyes on ABC on Wednesday, April 8. Before that, catch some of your favorite comedic episodes with Jay, Gloria and their extended clan.
Down-home country
- With the Academy of Country Music Awards' big night canceled due to the pandemic, CBS will instead air "ACM Presents: Our Country" at 7 p.m. Sunday. Gayle King will host the two-hour special featuring "intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances with country music’s biggest stars, along with clips from past ACM Awards moments," a news release states. Ten-time ACM Award winner Kenny Rogers, who died March 20, will be honored, with performances by Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker.
A story of hope
- "The Windemere Children," 9 p.m. Sunday, LPB. Based on first-person testimony, the true story of orphaned survivors who rebuilt their lives in the U.K. following World War II unfolds in this new 90-minute dramatization. The cast including Thomas Kretschmann ("The Pianist"), Romola Garai (“The Miniaturist”), Tim McInnerny (“Strangers”) and Iain Glen (“Game of Thrones”).