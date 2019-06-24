Jay Ducote's ‘Deep Fried’ pilot to air on Travel Channel June 25; future depends on viewer engagement _lowres

Baton Rouge chef and "Food Network Star" alum Jay Ducote is returning to FN Thursday, July 25.

Ducote and former "Star" castmate Alex McCoy will compete against each other for the chance to square off in the kitchen against star chef Bobby Flay on his eponymously-named series "Beat Bobby Flay."

The show starts at 9 p.m. but the viewing party kicks off at 7 p.m. at White Star Market, 4624 Government St., Baton Rouge, Ducote said by email Monday. The market is home to Ducote's Gov't Taco.

Ducote was runner-up on the 11th season of "Food Network Star" in 2015, and a pilot for his show "Deep Fried America" aired on Travel Channel in 2016.

