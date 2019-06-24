Baton Rouge chef and "Food Network Star" alum Jay Ducote is returning to FN Thursday, July 25.
Ducote and former "Star" castmate Alex McCoy will compete against each other for the chance to square off in the kitchen against star chef Bobby Flay on his eponymously-named series "Beat Bobby Flay."
Although Baton Rouge’s Jay Ducote didn’t come out on top on “Food Network Star” on Sunday night, he still sees this as a beginning.
The show starts at 9 p.m. but the viewing party kicks off at 7 p.m. at White Star Market, 4624 Government St., Baton Rouge, Ducote said by email Monday. The market is home to Ducote's Gov't Taco.
Ducote was runner-up on the 11th season of "Food Network Star" in 2015, and a pilot for his show "Deep Fried America" aired on Travel Channel in 2016.
For more info on "Beat Bobby Flay," go to https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/beat-bobby-flay.