Baton Rouge native Louis Herthum's guest-starring stint as Sheriff Wayne McCarthy on "All Rise" continues at 8 p.m. Monday.
Herthum ("Westworld," "What/If," "Murder, She Wrote") first appeared on the CBS sophomore drama series on Dec. 14.
Herthum has said Sheriff Wayne McCarthy may become a recurring character on the show.
"McCarthy is a sergeant with the Los Angeles Sheriffs Department. He is also the police union leader and currently involved in a wrongful shooting incident that one of his deputies is charged with," Herthum said last month. "Don’t know much more about his role moving forward yet, but could he be a part of a cover up? Maybe so."
The synopsis for Monday night's episode, titled "Bounceback," is as follows: "It's a new year and Lola's baby is due any day. Lola must decide between protecting her reputation and revealing what she knows; Mark is the victim of a brazen knife attack."
The regular cast of "All Rise" includes Simone Missick (Lola Carmichael), Wilson Bethel (Mark Callan), Marg Helgenberger (Lisa Benner), Jessica Camacho (Emily Lopez), J. Alex Brinson (Luke Watkins), Lindsay Mendez (Sara Castillo), Ruthie Ann Miles (Sherri Kansky), Lindsey Gort (Amy Quinn), Audrey Corsa (Samantha Powell) and Reggie Lee (Head DDA Thomas Choi).
"All Rise" airs locally on WAFB, Channel 9 (cable Channel 7 in Baton Rouge), KLFY, Channel 10 (cable Channel 11 in Lafayette), and WWL, Channel 4 (cable Channel 3 in New Orleans).