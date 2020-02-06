Competing on Team South for the new season of 'Ink Master' were, from left, Nychelle Elise, Dallas; Jason Elliott, College Station, Texas; Patrick Flynn, Asheville, North Carolina; Jordi Pla, Miami; and 'Money' Mike Thornton, Baton Rouge. With Thornton's departure this week, Elliott and Pla are the only members of Team South still in the running for the 'Ink Master' title.