Baton Rouge native Louis Herthum is joining the cast of the upcoming Netflix anthology thriller "What/If," TVLine reported last week.
No other details are available about Herthum's recurring character, Foster.
Oscar winner Renée Zellweger will star in the series’ freshman season, set to debut in 2019.
"What/If" “explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things,” according to a series synopsis.
Herthum was most recently seen as android father Peter Abernathy on HBO’s "Westworld." One of the adult theme park's hosts, farmer Peter, at least in his flesh-and-blood form, was one of the casualties in Season 2.
In a very emotional scene, Peter's daughter, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) removes the control unit from her father's head after he utters "I love you, baby girl."
A return to the HBO sci-fi series is always a possibility. "You never know," Herthum says.