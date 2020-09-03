If the pandemic has taught us one thing, it's that new movies aren't going away … for now.
September is full of new releases going to the big four exclusive streaming platforms: Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max and Netflix. The movie theater experience has been dearly missed. Most area theaters are back in business, while many others across the nation push to open for Christopher Nolan's blockbuster "Tenet." Meanwhile, the environment and activity is still a question mark. Better safe than sorry, and yeah, it'll mean you have to wait to go back to movie theaters.
Until you feel safe, these titles might make that wait bearable.
"The Binge"
Now available on Hulu. Starring Skyler Gisondo, Vince Vaughn. TV-MA.
Imagine if "The Purge" were a comedy with the murder/darkness substituted with drugs/alcohol/teenage adolescence. In "The Binge," drugs and alcohol are all illegal except on "Binge day." Such raunchiness is nothing new, but Skyler Gisondo ("Booksmart," "The Righteous Gemstones") is quickly becoming one of my favorite young comedic actors.
"Mulan"
Available Friday on Disney+ for $29.99. Starring Yifei Lei, Donnie Yen. PG-13.
Disney's summer box office rested on the release of its live-action adaptation of 1998's "Mulan." With the uncertainty of movie theaters nationwide opening at this time, the studio finally pushed the up-do onto its streaming platform, Disney+, with an expensive catch. The new "Mulan" will be available Friday for $29.99 to Disney+ members. No matter how this price is advertised (premier access is what Disney+ calls it), this is a price attached on top of your monthly charge. It might be worth it, though, to give the kids something to watch this weekend.
"I’m Thinking of Ending Things"
Available Friday on Netflix. Starring Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons, Toni Collette. R.
Charlie Kaufman returns this week with another brain-twister. Kaufman, the writer of "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" and "Adaptation," hasn't gotten enough credit for his directorial work ("Synecdoche, New York" and "Anomolisa"). Whether this will change anyone's mind on the writer-director remains to be answered. However, fans like me are anxiously awaiting this new movie about a woman visiting her boyfriend's parents and questioning everything about her partner.
"Unpregnant"
Available Thursday, Sept. 10, on HBO Max. Starring Haley Lu Richardson. PG-13.
A Missouri teen named Veronica (played by Haley Lu Richardson) plans to go to an Ivy League college, but then discovers she's pregnant. The dramatic comedy could be a breakout for Barbie Ferreira (Kat from HBO's "Euphoria"), who stars as Bailey, a friend willing to make a 1,000-mile road trip with Veronica, who is considering her future.
"Coastal Elites"
Available Saturday, Sept. 12, on HBO Max. Starring Issa Rae, Dan Levy, Bette Midler. Not rated.
Comedy specials in 2020 mean Zoom calls as sketches or iPhone-filmed montages of weirdness — anything to make us not think about anything else. "Coastal Elites" might not buck the trend of these specials' awkwardness, but its cast and satirical premise (characters making confessions during these trying times) sound promising.
"The Devil All the Time"
Available Wednesday, Sept. 16, on Netflix. Starring Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson. R.
Robert Pattinson hopes to keep his streak of great performances alive with this crime-drama that follows a group of characters living in rural southern Ohio and West Virginia.
"Enola Holmes"
Available Wednesday, Sept. 23, on Netflix. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill. PG-13.
Yes, a new Sherlock Holmes movie! (Groans into oblivion.) At least this Holmes-style movie focuses on the sleuth's teen sister, played by Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven from "Stranger Things").
Also streaming in September
Amazon Prime: "The Bank Job (2008)," "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "Dino Dana the Movie," "Kramer vs. Kramer," "Patriots Day," "Rambo (2008)," "Sex and the City," available now; "Gemini Man," available Sept. 18; "The Addams Family (2019)," available Sept. 22; "Judy," available Sept. 25; "Force of Nature," available Sept. 28.
Disney+: "D2: The Mighty Ducks," "Never Been Kissed," "The Wolverine," available now; "Christopher Robin," available Sept. 11; "Ever After," available Sept. 18.
HBO Max: "Badlands," "Black Dynamite," "City of God," "Dave," "Dog Day Afternoon," "A Hidden Life," "Lean on Me," "Midnight Run," "The Replacements," "Three Kings," "The Wedding Singer," available now; "Spies in Disguise," available Saturday; "The Invisible Man," available Sept. 19; "Agents of Chaos," available Sept. 23; "Just Mercy," available Sept. 26.
Hulu: "50 First Dates," "Absolute Power," "Harold & Kumar White Castle," "I Feel Pretty," "Not Another Teen Movie," "Practical Magic," "Religulous," available now; "Prisoners," available Sept. 10; "Babyteeth," The Fight," "Gemini Man," available Sept. 18; "The Haunted (2020)," available Sept. 20; "The Addams Family (2019)," available Sept. 22; "Judy," available Sept. 25.
Netflix: "Back to the Future" trilogy, "Glory," "Love, Guaranteed," "Magic Mike," "The Muppets," "Pineapple Express," "Puss in Boots," "Wildlife," "Zathura," available now; "Midnight Special," available Monday; "The Babysitter: Killer Queen," available Sept. 10; "The Paramedic," available Sept. 16; "Waiting …," available Sept. 23; "Real Steel," available Sept. 24.