With more than 100 roles on his résumé, John C. Reilly is the reliable character actor who steals movies with a knowing glance and boyish glee. For examples, see his turns in "Boogie Nights" as the super-confident Reed Rothchild, in "Talladega Nights" as the Shake to Ricky Bobby's Bake, and in "Walk Hard" as the satirical country singer Dewey Cox.
Last year was a Reilly renaissance of sorts as the actor appeared in four movies. Though I'll stand by "Holmes & Watson" as silly and unfairly panned, his best performance of 2018 was in "The Sisters Brothers," streaming on Hulu beginning Feb. 18.
Barely promoted as a sort-of comedy, "The Sisters Brothers" features Reilly as Eli Sisters, brother of Charlie Sisters (played by Joaquin Phoenix). The Sisters are assassins trailing a gold prospector (Riz Ahmed) and his business partner (Jake Gyllenhaal).
"The Sisters Brothers" has a slower pace and isn't as offbeat as the trailer might lead you to believe. Instead, with its wealth of acting talent, this is a steady, character-driven western about men at different stages of their lives.
Reilly's Eli Sisters is the eldest and most thoughtful of all. Having led a life of crime, Eli is at a point where he thinks he should make a change. At the same time, he can't deny his love for his brother, a habitual drunk and crass man-child — the type of role Phoenix perfected in "The Master."
As the movie plays out, "The Sisters Brothers" grows into a conventional western with shootouts, a visit to a brothel and a lesson on aging thrown in for good measure. It's no masterpiece, but it's solid, and Reilly makes it worth watching. Had this movie been made five or 10 years ago, the actor would have been part of that murderer's row of supporting roles. Now, he's leading the cast.
Reilly finally gets first billing, and the others stay out of the way. It's as if this cast and writer-director Jacques Audiard knew that the guy with the crumpled brow who brings sincere warmth to each role is one hell-of-an actor.
