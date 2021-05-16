Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi, weigh in on faith, love and abstinence on a new episode of the Facebook Watch series "At Home with the Robertsons" on Monday.
In the series, which debuted April 5, former "Duck Dynasty" stars Willie and Korie Robertson invite celebrity guests to their West Monroe home to discuss a hot-button topic for the week. In a follow-up episode on Thursdays, extended members of the Robertson clan offer their opinions on the topic.
Tebow, the former NFL quarterback and minor league baseball player, is expected to be signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end soon. In the NFL, Tebow became known not only for his athletic abilities, but also for his outspoken Christian faith. His practice of kneeling on the field during games took on the term "Tebowing."
The Tebows wed in January 2020 in South Africa, the bride's home country.
On "At Home with the Robertsons," the couple sits down with Robertson daughter Bella, 18, to offer her advice on how to "rise above internet critiques." The teen was lambasted online in November 2020 when she announced her engagement to 21-year-old boyfriend Jacob Mayo. They had been dating six months at the time.
The episode's title: "What Age Is Too Young To Get Married?"
And here's the description of Thursday's episode, "How Well Do You Know Your Partner?":
"Who does Korie think should play Willie in a movie? Who has the worst bad habit? Find out this and more when the Robertson couples go head-to-head in a relationship rumble."
To watch the series, go to facebook.com/Watch or Willie Robertson's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/OfficialWillieRobertson.