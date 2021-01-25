From New Orleans to Nashville, "America's Got Talent" producers are looking for performers in the country's southeast region to audition virtually on Wednesday.
While the NBC reality talent competition series already is accepting video submissions for its 16th season, Wednesday is the chance for hopefuls to show their talent directly to a producer via livestream video.
Spots are limited, so those interested are encouraged to register soon at AGTauditions.com.
"Our virtual auditions are a new experience for everyone, so be sure to check out our updated FAQ to learn more about what the expect on the day of your audition," a news release says. "Even if you are planning on attending a virtual audition, we urge you to upload your video now so we can see your talent right away."
The show is open to any age contestant, group or talent.
Last season, Louisiana contestant Archie Williams made it to the finals of the series. The story of his wrongful incarceration and fight for freedom, along with his audition, went viral last spring. Sixty-year-old Williams got an encouraging phone call from Elton John, a message of thanks from Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and sang with one of his idols, gospel great Marvin Winans, on finale night.
