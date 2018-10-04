There are countless ways to celebrate Halloween. So stop listening to “Monster Mash” for the 879th time and turn on Amazon Video’s “Lore” to put you in the spooky spirit.
The show is an extension of the podcast of the same name by Aaron Mahnke, expounding on the incredible stories behind some of our favorite monsters, tall tales and folklore. With each topic, the show lays out both history and legend and hones in on how the two became so intertwined.
Mahnke’s podcast-perfect voice is weaved throughout dramatic re-enactments, archived footage and photos. The first season of “Lore” runs the gamut, from the origins of vampires and werewolves to the haunted history behind seances and changelings.
The season is short — only six episodes, each about 45 minutes — and can be quickly binged during a rainy October weekend. It also doesn’t require your full attention; think of it as a great background show.
And despite being a “horror” series, most of the subject matter isn’t too terrifying or gory, so even the most scared of scaredy-cats can enjoy.
Season one of “Lore” is available on Amazon Video. Season 2 premieres Oct. 19.
Start here: Season 1, Episode 2
Much of the lore Mahnke examines began centuries ago, but Dr. Walter Freeman’s story, which takes place in the early 1900s, is a frightening one because of how recently it unfurled.
Freeman is the father of the ice pick lobotomy (a concept that gives me a headache just thinking about it) and performed the surgeries for years — Freeman’s patients included John F. Kennedy’s sister, Rosemary. Freeman’s rise capitalized on his own narcissistic drive for success and on the prevalent stigma of mental illness in the United States.
It’s an intense look at the trust patients put in their doctors, the real-life horror people with mental illness were subjected to and how medicine has advanced in the past 100 years.