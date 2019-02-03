Are you jumping on the "Boycott the Super Bowl" bandwagon?
Good for you. Let us help.
If you'd still like to settle in for some TV watching on Sunday (chance of rain is 60 percent, so why not?), we have 10 suggestions. There's a little roundball, dogs, cats, comedy, nature, drama, DIY, Harry Potter and a pop at the end.
And if none of these suits your fancy, the streaming possibilities are endless.
Super Bowl? What stinking Super Bowl?
- We'll take a Puppy Bowl marathon any day: "Puppy Bowl XV Presents" episodes, 10 a.m. to noon; "The Dog Bowl II," noon; "Puppy Bowl XV Pregame Show," 1 p.m.; "Puppy Bowl XV," 2 p.m., Animal Planet (cable Channel 52). The big bowl game will feature puppy players representing 51 shelters across 23 states. Team Fluff and Team Ruff will vie for the Lombarky Trophy.
- Puppies not your thing? Tune in for the kitties: "Kitten Bowl VI," 1 p.m.; "First Cat Bowl," 3 p.m., Hallmark Channel (cable Channel 62). Cuddly and adoptable kittens play in a two-hour feline catstravaganza, then adorable and adoptable adult cat-letes compete in a gridiron game for the ages.
- If you can't stomach a football game, how about some hoops? "NBA Basketball: Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics," 1 p.m., ABC (cable Channel 5)
- Take a deep dive into what's going on with our oceans, coasts, coral reefs and all the animals that live there: "Planet Earth: The Blue Planet": 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and "Planet Earth: Blue Planet II," 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., BBC America (cable Channel 225)
- Michael, Jim, Pam, Dwight. Spend the day with your favorite co-workers ever: "The Office," 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Comedy Central (cable Channel 60)
- If you're still really really mad about that call, one of these might better fit your mood: "World's Deadliest" followed by "World's Deadliest Sharks" and "World's Deadliest Snakes," 9 a.m. to midnight, National Geographic (cable Channel 108)
- Couch surf your way through a marathon of J.K. Rowling's favorite friends: "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," 9:30 a.m., "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1," 1 p.m., and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2," 4:12 p.m., Syfy and USA (cable Channels 59 and 27)
- At least we know the good guys will win: "Law & Order," 11 a.m. to midnight, weTV (cable Channel 227)
- Maybe you'll be inspired to fix up your house. Or maybe you'll just watch host Nicole Curtis fix up houses: "Rehab Addict," 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., DIY (cable Channel 230)
- What can we say? We're obsessed: "Dr. Pimple Popper: The Poppy Bowl," 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., TLC (cable Channel 48). The six “Dr. Pimple Popper” episodes will include behind-the-scenes stories, pop-up factoids and "where are they now" updates of some of Dr. Lee’s most memorable patients and cases.