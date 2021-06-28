Louisiana Public Broadcasting and the Southern University Law Center will present a virtual screening of three "Independent Lens" film shorts from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Monday.
The films, part of LPB’s "Stories for Justice," explore criminal justice reform efforts in Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas.
"'The Parish Prison,' from filmmaker Joanne Elgart Jennings, examines the bi-partisan reform efforts in Louisiana to offer training and opportunities to the incarcerated," the synopsis states.
A program in Anderson County, Tennessee where inmates are rehabilitated through a work-release program at the local zoo is profiled in "Crew," from filmmaker Dilsey Davis.
Filmmaker Sally O’Grady's "Constance" looks at alternative sentencing for nonviolent offenders implemented by the new D.A. in Victoria, Texas.
During the event, viewers can share comments through an interactive survey and be entered to win an LPB Passport (PBS streaming service) membership.
A panel discussion will follow the screening. Robyn Merrick, vice president of external affairs for the Southern University System, is host. Panelists are Jennings, also executive producer of world affairs and special correspondent for "PBS NewsHour Weekend"; Jamila Johnson, The Promise of Justice Initiative, managing attorney for the Jim Crow Juries Project; Bryn Stole, reporter for "The Parish Prison," former reporter for The Advocate, and now a reporter for The Baltimore Sun; and Capt. Byron Williams Jr., ED.S. director, Southeastern Regional Reentry Program, Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office. "All panelists were involved in the making of the film, 'The Parish Prison,' and will offer perspectives and insights about the three film shorts, especially as related to criminal justice reform in Louisiana," a news release says.
Register for the screening event at lpb.org/justice.