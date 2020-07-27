The 30th annual Louisiana Legends Awards Gala and Auction, first postponed from March 26 to Oct. 22, now has been moved to May 6, 2021.
“Due to ongoing threat of the coronavirus, the Legends Gala has been postponed and rescheduled," Friends of LPB Executive Director Terri Crockett said. "The decision to postpone the Louisiana Legends Gala is being made out of concern for the well-being of our guests. Our first priority is to ensure that every precaution is taken. We look forward to hosting the gala in the spring and appreciate the understanding of all those scheduled to attend.”
The gala's five honorees "have distinguished themselves in a variety of disciplines and have brought honor to the state," according to a release from Friends of Louisiana Public Broadcasting, hosts for the event. Gov. John Bel and first lady Donna Edwards are honorary co-chairs.
This year's Legends are: Dr. Carolyn Leach Huntoon, scientist and the first woman to serve as director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center; Dr. Terry King, world-renowned pediatric cardiologist and co-inventor of the “cardiac umbrella” surgery; Terry Landry, the first black superintendent of the State Police; Johnny Robinson, LSU great and 2019 NFL Hall of Fame inductee; and Donna Saurage, philanthropist and manager of CCC Holding LLC, the parent company of Community Coffee Co.
Begun in 1990 and now in its 31st year, the Louisiana Legends Gala is a fundraising and public awareness project that draws support and participation from Friends across the state who appreciate the many outstanding educational and cultural programs LPB provides, the release also says.
All prior ticket sales will be honored. For information, contact Terri Crockett at (800) 272-8161, ext. 4464, (225) 767-4464, tcrockett@lpb.org, or visit lpb.org/legends.