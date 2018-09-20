Punk rock and comedy have more in common than you think.
In both worlds, you're on stage, pouring your heart out in hopes that someone, anyone, will feel the same. And even still in 2018, the image of punk rock and comedy is one dominated by males.
Thanks to a couple of new documentaries from Magnolia Pictures, two trailblazing women are getting credit for being themselves, breaking through their respective industries and setting fire to the insane idea that women don't belong on stage. Bonus for capital city moviegoers, both films are screening next week at Manship Theatre.
"Bad Reputation" is a quick, patchwork look at the career of punk rock guitarist, singer and songwriter Joan Jett. A one-time guitarist then singer-guitarist for the all-woman punk band The Runaways, Jett cemented her name in rock music history with the No. 1 hit song "I Love Rock 'n' Roll." She recorded it long after her Runaways debut, with a new band she fronted, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.
Jett's story of ups and downs of success and the rock 'n' roll lifestyle of sex and drugs isn't anything new. "Bad Reputation" feels like a great episode of the old VH1 show "Behind the Music." With music video vet Kevin Kerslake directing, this documentary gets a little too flashy and edgy for its own good.
However, the timing of "Bad Reputation" couldn't be better. Jett's career is a story of a woman who made success on her own terms in a genre that would never allow women to be anything more than sidekicks. That she wrote songs that actually kicked ass is a bonus.
Gilda Radner was also a riddle in her industry due to her gender, but her story is rooted in comedy. A cute and chubby kid from a well-to-do family in Detroit, Radner moved into the acting world and comedy scene in the mid-1970s. At that time, comic groups like The Second City troupe in Toronto and the "National Lampoon Radio Hour" were boys' clubs full of soon-to-be stars like Bill Murray, John Belushi and Chevy Chase.
Of course, of all the "Saturday Night Live" freshman cast, Radner's story is still the most endearing.
Less a documentary and more a love letter to Radner, "Love, Gilda" is full of Radner's own narration, culled from cassette tapes she recorded, as well as never-before-seen footage and letters she wrote. It's fascinating to hear Radner discuss her depression and loneliness while experiencing that early, unmatched success in the early days of "Saturday Night Live."
The comedian was known for characters like Rosanne Rosannadanna and Baby Wawa. Radner loved to be on stage — that part we know. However, stories about being forced to take diet pills at the age of 10, battling bulimia and then ovarian cancer later in her career are tragic asides that will often go under-discussed. She battled those demons like she battled everything else — with her bright and absurd sense of humor.
"Love, Gilda" will make you laugh while you mop up your tears. Radner's spirit still always brightened rooms, but the movie never hides the comedian's vulnerability.
Like recent hits "Amy" and "RBG," "Love, Gilda" and "Bad Reputation" are two more well-made documentaries about feminist icons. Reminders of such greatness are always welcome.
‘Bad Reputation’
***
STARRING: Joan Jett, Kenny Laguna, Debbie Harry and Billie Joe Armstrong
DIRECTOR: Kevin Kerslake
SHOWING: Wednesday, 7 p.m., at Manship Theatre. $9.50. Discounts available. (866) 451-2787. manshiptheatre.org.
RUNNING TIME: 1 hr., 30 mins.
MPAA RATING: R (Restricted) Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.
WHY IS THIS MOVIE RATED R? For language, sexual references, some drug use and brief nudity.
‘Love, Gilda’
***½
STARRING: Gilda Radner, Chevy Chase, Melissa McCarthy, Lorne Michaels and Maya Rudolph
DIRECTOR: Lisa Depollute
SHOWING: Tuesday, 7 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 30, 4 p.m., at Manship Theatre. $9.50. Discounts available. (866) 451-2787. manshiptheatre.org.
RUNNING TIME: 1 hr., 28 mins.
MPAA RATING: Unrated. For mature audiences.
