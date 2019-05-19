LIVINGSTON — They chewed their fingernails, covered their faces and crossed their fingers and host Ryan Seacrest held the envelope containing the name of this year’s “American Idol” winner.

As he pronounced Laine Hardy’s name, the crowd went wild. They cheered. They clapped. They cried.

The bayou boy from southern Livingston Parish was the next “American Idol.”

“We’re incredibly proud. He deserved it,” his talented music teacher Tim Richardson said, high-fiving kids around him. “He’s such a talented young man and he’s such a good young man.”

The outcome was overwhelming for some fans who gathered under a pavilion at the Livingston Park for three hours to support Hardy.

“Wow! That’s wonderful!” exclaimed Margaret Arledge , tears in her eyes. “We wanted him to win. We pushed him all the way. I’m so happy for him.”

“He put us on the map, didn’t he!” her friend BJ Simon said.