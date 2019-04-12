Let the voting begin.
The top 14 "American Idol" hopefuls, including Livingston's Laine Hardy, sing for a spot in the top 10 on Sunday night's show. Thus far, the judges have decided which singers advance in the competition, but now it's America's turn.
Tonight's show, taped on Friday, will have Hardy performing Elvis Presley's "That’s Alright Mama," according to entertainment website goldderby.com.
Eighteen-year-old Hardy is coming off last week's rockin' duet of The Band's "The Weight" with Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Elle King, and a surprise on-stage appearance by his older brother, Kyle Hardy, 27.
After America's vote (voting runs from 7 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday for this week only), the top 10 will be announced on Monday's show. Live shows starts Sunday, April 21.
For more information on how to vote for your favorites, visit americanidol.com.
"American Idol" airs at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday on ABC.