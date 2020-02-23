Jovin Webb is a native of Gonzales, lives in Baton Rouge and … SPOILER ALERT, he's going to Hollywood.

Webb blew away the judges with his gritty and emotional rendition of The Allman Brothers Band's "Whipping Post" on Sunday night's "American Idol."

To see Webb's audition, click here.

Social media comments afterward indicated some confusion over "where he's from," as Gonzales, LA appeared under Webb's name on screen during his appearance. No doubt, both that Ascension Parish city and the Capital City will want to claim him after his audition song brought on a standing ovation from the judges.

"You officially brought the barbecue sauce to 'American Idol,' you understand," celebrity judge Lionel Richie said. "I don't have to say a lot, except that's what barbecue sauce sounds like. That was moving."

"And it's something only Louisiana could create, too, I mean, it's amazing," fellow judge Luke Bryan added. " … Man, I could just sit and drink a lot of bourbon listening to that voice."

"I got chills in my cheekbones, and I've had so much Botox I didn't even know," chimed in judge Katy Perry. "Literally, it's like I drank some kind of elixir and you ignited parts of me I had never felt before. … It's a God-given gift inside of you."

Earlier in the segment, Webb described how his mother's death in 2012 spiraled him into a dark, self-destructive place. He said the birth of his son was his salvation.

"I'm finally a full-time musician. I do a lot of shows from New Orleans to Baton Rouge," he told the judges.

"Whatever bar he's playing at, I'm flying my plane there," country superstar Bryan said after Webb sang and exited with his golden ticket.

Well Luke, that would be the Varsity Theatre on Saturday night when Bayou Bullets takes the stage. The show starts at 8 p.m.

"American Idol" returns at 7 p.m. Sunday. The airdate for Destrehan native Faith Becnel's audition is still to be announced.