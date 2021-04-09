Louisiana Public Broadcasting and the Southern University Law Center is giving viewers a preview screening online of PBS' new "Independent Lens" docuseries "Philly D.A." from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday.
An online panel discussion will follow.
"'Philly D.A.' marks the most ambitious episodic project to date for 'Independent Lens.' The eight-part series takes viewers into the office of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, as he and his team work to transform the criminal justice system from the inside," a news release says.
Among issues explored are police brutality, the opioid crisis, gun violence and mass incarceration.
Filmmakers Ted Passon, Yoni Brook and Nicole Salazar gained unprecedented access into Krasner’s office.
“These enormously talented filmmakers have used their extraordinary access to the District Attorney’s office in Philadelphia to tell a complex and nuanced story of national scope and importance that feels as contemporary as today’s headlines, with all the high stakes of a procedural drama,” said Lois Vossen, executive producer of 'Independent Lens.'
Robyn Merrick, vice president of external affairs for the Southern University System, will moderate the ensuing discussion.
“'Philly D.A.' examines issues that are of consequence within the criminal justice system throughout the United States," Merrick said. "We are fortunate to have such an experienced panel, who will offer their unique perspectives about why the topics in the film are important to the citizens of Louisiana.”
Offering insight will be: Angela A. Allen-Bell, associate professor, B.K. Agnihotri endowed professor, Southern University Law Center; Kelly G. Carmena, criminal clinic supervising attorney, Southern University Law Center; Alanah Odoms, executive director of the ACLU of Louisiana; and Josh Penn, "Philly D.A." filmmaker and producer with the Department of Motion Pictures.
For details and to register for this free sneak preview of the first episode, go to lpb.org/phillyda. Attendees can participate in a live interactive survey by text or online during the screening and discussion.
"Philly D.A." premieres at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, on WLPB, Channel 27 (cable Channel 12 in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, and on WYES, Channel 12 (cable Channel 12 in New Orleans)
More time for Tunes
HBO Max has extended the availability of several Hanna-Barbera and Looney Tunes series.
Originally scheduled to leave the streaming service April 30, these shows will be staying a while longer, HBO Max announced Monday:
- "The Flintstones"
- "The Jetsons"
- "Jonny Quest"
- "Josie and the Pussycats"
- "Josie and the Pussycats in Outer Space"
- "Looney Tunes"
- "The Looney Tunes Show"
- "New Looney Tunes"
- "Paddington Bear"
- "Scooby-Doo and Scrappy Doo"
- "The Scooby-Doo Show"
- "Scooby-Doo Where Are You!"
- "Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries"
- "Tom and Jerry (Classic)"
- "The Yogi Bear Show"
New inspiration
“Nspire’s Be a Blessing Show” recently premiered on WBRZ, Channel 2 (cable Channel 5).
Kelton ‘Nspire Harper and Pushback LLC. produce the 30-minute weekly variety show which "encourages positive change through music, comedy and inspirational words," according to a news release.
The weekly show will air at 1:35 a.m. Sundays through May on WBRZ.
Harper, a motivational speaker and spoken word artist, writes and directs the show.
Each episode includes a guest interview, featured song, skit and "off-the-cuff" interviews filmed in downtown Baton Rouge and in and around LSU.
Earlier Barnes Jr. is the videographer and editor. All songs are written and performed by Harper, with musical performances shot at Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room. The show is also presented by Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room Museum Foundation.
For more information, go to brandjoseph.com.