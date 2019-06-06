The tea, the priest and the drama are all piping hot on British dramedy “Fleabag.”
Developed, written by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the series follows a spirited and incredibly flawed woman — known only as Fleabag — living in London and struggling to keep her business afloat, her relationships at arm’s length and the memories of her dead friend at bay.
Like many great British TV shows, this one is quiet, utilizing extraordinary writing and acting instead of relying on outlandish plots or weak punchlines. Waller-Bridge’s humor is spot-on in every joke and aside, leaving viewers wondering what will come out of her mouth next.
"Fleabag" swings from comedy to drama effortlessly: Some of my favorite moments include Andrew Scott’s (hot priest alert) laugh-out-loud freakout about foxes, and a monologue about women and menopause by Kristin Scott Thomas that broke my heart and restored it in a short three minutes — and that’s all in one episode.
Along with the magnificent writing, the relationships and stories developed in season one become even more fleshed out in season two. Especially brilliant are Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford, who plays Fleabag’s sister, Claire; the two perfectly capture the ever-evolving relationship between siblings.
With only 12 episodes, each running about 25 minutes, you have no excuse not to take a few hours out of your day to binge this heartbreaking, witty masterpiece.
Both seasons of “Fleabag” are available on Amazon Video.
Start here: Season 1, Episode 1
Meet Fleabag: A quick-witted London woman with a penchant for one-night stands and thievery.
And what’s a day for Fleabag entail? A late-night hookup; an early-morning run-in with a Bus Rodent; a feminist lecture with sister Claire; a failed date with Bus Rodent; a failed pass at a drunken woman; a surprise appearance at her father’s house; and an impulsive swipe of an expensive statue belonging to her Godmother (the exquisite Olivia Colman).
It won’t take long to get used to Fleabag’s asides — raised eyebrows and clever comments directed toward an unknown audience — though the next thing she says to her friends or family is always up in the air.