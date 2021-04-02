Willie and Korie Robertson, one branch of the West Monroe Robertsons of "Duck Dynasty" fame, will launch their original talk show series Monday on Facebook Live.
"At Home with the Robertsons" will have the couple, parents of six and grandparents of two, welcoming celebrity guests "to have open conversations, learn new perspectives, and find common ground on culturally dividing topics," according to the series synopsis.
First up, "Racism and Raising a Black Son in America." The Robertsons adopted their biracial son, Will, when he was 5 weeks old. He's now 18 and a college student. Will joins his parents, along with Yandy and Mendeecees Harris ("Love & Hip Hop") to discuss the issue.
Other guests this season will include broadcaster and former pro football and baseball player Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi, and former beauty queen Hannah Brown ("The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette").
"At Home" will premiere two episodes a week for the next eight weeks, at 11 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Monday's episode will feature celebrity guests and on Thursdays, the couple will have other family members weighing in on the subject of the week.
The series is produced by Tread Lively (Korie Robertson is part-owner) and Texas Crew Productions. Executive producers are David Karabinas, Brad Bernstein and Ian Gelfand, along with co-executive producer Cherisse Corbin.
"Duck Dynasty" followed the Robertsons' work at Duck Commander, where they design and manufacture duck calls, as well as their down-home family life in a tight-knit Christian clan. The series aired on A&E from 2012 to 2017.
Catch "At Home with the Robertsons" at facebook.com/Watch and on Willie Robertson’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DC.BC.Willie.Robertson.