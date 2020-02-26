Editor’s note: Reviews used here are taken from Advocate staff, wire and Tribune News Service reports. Critics are attributed as M.P. — Michael Phillips; L.B. — Lindsey Bahr; J.C. — Jake Coyle; J. Ch. — Justin Chang; Jocelyn Noveck — J.N.; K.W. — Katie Walsh; M.S. — Matt Sigur.
Films are awarded:
HHHH — Excellent
HHH — Good
HH — Fair
H — Poor
Ratings are assigned by the Motion Picture Association of America. G rating means all ages admitted; PG means parental guidance suggested, since some material may be unsuitable for children; PG-13 strongly cautions parents that some material may be inappropriate for children under 13; R requires accompanying parent or adult guardian for those younger than 17; NC-17 refuses admission to anyone younger than 17.
Baton Rouge-area theaters:
AMC BATON ROUGE 16: 16040 Hatteras Ave. For information, call (225) 753-2744 or visit amctheatres.com.
AMC MALL OF LOUISIANA 15: 9168 Mall of Louisiana Blvd. For information, call (225) 769-5176 or visit amctheatres.com.
CELEBRITY THEATRES BATON ROUGE 10: 15365 George O'Neal Road. For information, call (225) 755-3851 or (225) 755-8888 or visit celebritytheatres.com.
CINEMARK PERKINS ROWE AND XD: 10000 Perkins Rowe. For information, call (800) 246-3627 or visit cinemark.com.
MALCO GONZALES CINEMA: 1406 N. Airline Highway. For information, call (225) 644-2128 or visit malco.com.
MANSHIP THEATRE: 100 Lafayette St. For information, call (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.
MOVIE TAVERN CITIPLACE: 2610 Citiplace Court. For information, call (225) 412-0410 or visit movietavern.com.
MOVIE TAVERN JUBAN CROSSING: 9998 Crossing Way, Suite 700, Denham Springs. For information, call (225) 960-4529 or visit movietavern.com.
OPENING FRIDAY
"HIT": Not Rated/2 hr., 7 mins. — A cop with a troubled past must solve a missing persons case in this Telugu action drama.
At Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD.
"THE INVISIBLE MAN": Rated R/2 hrs., 4 mins. — Elisabeth Moss stars as an abused ex-wife who believes she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16, AMC Mall of Louisiana 15, Celebrity Theatres Baton Rouge 10, Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD, Movie Tavern Citiplace and Malco Gonzales Cinema.
"SEBERG": Rated R/1 hr., 42 mins. — Kristen Stewart stars as the French New Wave icon Jean Seberg, who, in the late 1960s, was targeted by the FBI due to her involvement with a civil rights activist.
At Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"ABOMINABLE": Rated PG/1 hr., 37 mins. — Teenagers help a Yeti return to his family in this 2019 animated adventure. And Zendaya is Mechee!
At 10 a.m. each date at Movie Tavern Citiplace and Movie Tavern Juban Crossing (Denham Springs). $3.
SATURDAY
"ONWARD": Rated PG/1 hr., 41 mins. — Teenage brothers (voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) set out on an adventure to see if magic still exists.
At 3 p.m. at Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD; opening Thursday at AMC Baton Rouge 16, AMC Mall of Louisiana 15, Celebrity Theatres Baton Rouge 10, Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD, Movie Tavern Citiplace and Movie Tavern Juban Crossing (Denham Springs).
SATURDAY, WEDNESDAY
"MET LIVE: AGRIPPINA": Not Rated/4 hrs., 10 mins. — Mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato leads this premiere of Handel's tale of deception and deceit, conducted by Harry Bicket.
At 11:55 a.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD; at 11:55 a.m. Saturday Movie Tavern Citiplace and Movie Tavern Juban Crossing (Denham Springs).
"NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: PRESENT LAUGHTER": Rated PG-13/3 hrs. — Andrew Scott, Enzo Cilenti and Kitty Archer star in this drama about an actor who prepares to embark on an overseas tour as his life begins to spiral.
At 2 p.m. at Manship Theatre. $12. Call (225) 344-0334 for discounts. manshiptheatre.org.
SUNDAY
"CANE RIVER (1982)": Rated PG-13/1 hr., 30 mins. — A former football player returns to small-town Louisiana and strikes up a relationship with a spirited woman, despite the disapproval of her family.
At 2 p.m. at Manship Theatre. $9.50. Call (225) 344-0334 for discounts.
OPENING THURSDAY
"EMMA (2020)": HHH Rated PG/2 hrs., 5 mins. — Anya Taylor-Joy stars as the well-meaning young woman who meddles in the love lives of her friends. It's a little edgier, and Taylor-Joy gives an excellent performance. — M.P.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16, and Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD.
CONTINUING
"1917": HHHH Rated R/1 hr., 59 mins. — British soldiers in World War I must deliver a message deep in enemy territory in this drama from director Sam Mendes. A dazzling technical feat with a story that's hugely effective and visceral. — J.N.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16, and Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD.
"BAD BOYS FOR LIFE": HH½ Rated R/2 hrs., 3 mins. — Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as Miami detectives who reunite for one fitfully fun, stylish, if not derivative, last ride. — J. Ch.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16, Celebrity Theatres Baton Rouge 10, Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD, and Malco Gonzales Cinema.
"BRAHMS: THE BOY II": Rated PG-13/1 hr., 30 mins. — A family's son makes friends with a life-like, evil doll named Brahms.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16, Celebrity Theatres Baton Rouge 10, Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD, and Malco Gonzales Cinema.
"THE CALL OF THE WILD": HH½ Rated PG/1 hr., 50 mins. — A sled dog struggles for survival with his owner (played by Harrison Ford). It's an old-fashioned, animal-friendly adventure flick, 'nuff said. — K.W.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16, Celebrity Theatres Baton Rouge 10, Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD, and Malco Gonzales Cinema.
"DOLITTLE": H Rated PG/1 hr., 46 mins. — Robert Downey Jr. stars as the physician who discovers he can talk to animals. An unfunny, suffocating mess. — J.C.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16 and Malco Gonzales Cinema.
"DOWNHILL": Rated R/1 hr., 26 mins. — A married couple (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell) reevaluates their relationship after escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16.
"FANTASY ISLAND": H½ Rated PG-13/1 hr., 50 mins. — Maggie Q and Lucy Hale star in this horror adaptation of the popular 1970s show about a magical island resort. A slog. — M.P.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16, Celebrity Theatres Baton Rouge 10, Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD, and Malco Gonzales Cinema.
"THE GENTLEMEN": HH½ Rated R/1 hr., 53 mins. — Guy Ritchie writes and directs this action movie about a British drug lord trying to sell off his empire to Oklahoma billionaires, including Matthew McConaughey and Charlie Hunnam. Stylish and full of swagger, but that's about it. — K.W.
At AMC Mall of La. 15, Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD, and Movie Tavern Juban Crossing (Denham Springs).
"GRETEL AND HANSEL": H Rated PG-13/1 hr., 27 mins. — A young girl leads her little brother into the woods, stumbling on a nexus of evil in this tedious and dreadful horror adaptation of the fairy tale. — M.K.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16.
"HARLEY QUINN: BIRDS OF PREY": HHH Rated R/1 hr., 49 mins. — Margot Robbie returns as the anti-hero who forms a supergroup to save a young girl from a crime lord. It's a riotous rodeo that distills Quinn's character in all the right ways. — K.W.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16, Celebrity Theatres Baton Rouge 10, Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD, and Malco Gonzales Cinema.
"IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: THE MOVIE": Rated PG-13/1 hr., 32 mins. — The pranksters from the truTV show go on the road to compete in hidden-camera challenges.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16, and Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD.
"JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL": Rated PG-13/2 hrs., 3 mins. — Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan return in this sequel about teenagers sucked into a magical but dangerous video game.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16, Celebrity Theatres Baton Rouge 10 and Malco Gonzales Cinema.
"KNIVES OUT": HHH Rated PG-13/2 hrs., 10 mins. — Daniel Craig plays a detective who has been hired to investigate the mysterious death of a crime novelist. A snappy script and game cast make this fun, even when it's too full of itself. — M.S.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16.
"THE LODGE": HHH Rated R/1 hr., 48 mins. — Strange events take place as a soon-to-be-stepmom is snowed in with her fiancé's two children. Riley Keough commands the screen with her frightening performance. — J. Ch.
At Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD.
"MY HERO ACADEMIA: HEROES RISING": Rated PG-13/1 hr., 40 mins. — A group of superhero wannabes fight in a world full of people with powerful gifts in this anime adventure.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16, Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD, and Malco Gonzales Cinema.
"PARASITE": HHHH Rated R/2 hrs., 12 mins. — A poor family weaves their lives into the home of the wealthy Park family in this searing thriller about social class from director Joon-ho Bong. The best movie of 2019. — M.S.
At Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD.
"THE PHOTOGRAPH": HHH½ Rated PG-13/1 hr., 46 mins. — LaKeith Stanfield and Issa Rae star in this romantic drama about a series of intertwining love stories set in the past and present. A gentle inter-generational tale with a first-rate cast. — M.K.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16, Celebrity Theatres Baton Rouge 10, Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD, and Malco Gonzales Cinema.
"SONIC THE HEDGEHOG": HHH Rated PG/1 hr., 40 mins. — A small-town cop helps a small, blue, fast hedgehog defeat an evil genius (played by Jim Carrey) in this family-friendly adventure based on the popular Sega video game. Legit funny and heartwarming. — K.W.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16, Celebrity Theatres Baton Rouge 10, Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD, and Malco Gonzales Cinema.