Architects Samuel G. and William B. Wiener's work made Shreveport an early hub of International Modernist design in the United States.
The story behind the residential, institutional, and commercial buildings the siblings designed from the 1930s through the 1960s unfolds in "Unexpected Modernism: The Wiener Brothers Story," a new documentary on Louisiana Public Broadcasting. The program premieres at 7 p.m. Thursday.
"'Unexpected Modernism' brings to life the work and wonder of two brothers, considered by many experts to be the most prolific and celebrated architects in not only Shreveport, but also the South," a news release says. "They were among the first to bring postmodern architecture to the United States, making Shreveport one of the first places in the country to have a collection of designs to reflect the spirit of optimism and community building represented by postmodernism."
The Wieners were Fellows of the American Institute of Architects, and in 1931 went on a voyage of discovery to Europe’s most prestigious design school, the Bauhaus.
This milestone in history isn't widely known about, but Shreveport filmmaker Gregory Kallenberg, the documentary's writer/director, wants to change that.
“This (LPB) is the broadcasting platform that the Wieners and their work deserve, and we can’t wait for the world to see how these two brothers helped birth modernism in the United States,” Kallenberg said.
Chris Lyon is "Unexpected's" producer/writer and Rachel Hansil is producer.
For more on the film, go to unexpectedmodernism.com.