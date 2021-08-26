Where does the recovery from Hurricane Laura stand?
On the one-year anniversary of the Category 4 storm that made landfall in Cameron Parish, Louisiana Public Broadcasting will air "Louisiana Left Behind – Hurricane Laura: One Year Later" at 7 p.m. Friday.
In this special presentation of LPB’s weekly news program "Louisiana: The State We’re In," anchor André Moreau revisits southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles.
"He travels throughout Laura’s path and talks to those living with the storm’s catastrophic results," a news release says. "What he finds is a tangle of frustration from officials and residents alike, who worry about bureaucracy impeding recovery and who wonder about Louisiana’s political clout."
The show will air on WLPB, Channel 27, and stream live at lpb.org/livetv and the LPB App. It also will be available on demand at lpb.org/lswi.