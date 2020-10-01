Trick or treat … or maybe just stay in and watch a scary movie.
Tough as it may be to say how Halloween will look this season, streaming channels are offering loads of horror flicks to get you in the mood. If you're looking for a cheap scare, fun time or nail-biter, don't miss these new arrivals.
"Bad Hair": Elle Lorraine and Lena Waithe star in this satire about a young woman who buys a weave to succeed in music television in the '80s. Things get hairy (sorry) when the weave has a mind of its own. Available Oct. 23 on Hulu.
"Black Box": One of four new "Welcome to Blumhouse" productions, this one stars Mamoudou Athie (Netflix's "Uncorked") as a single father who undergoes an experimental, brain-altering treatment. Available Tuesday on Amazon Prime.
"Blade" trilogy: Wesley Snipes is battling vampires … three times … 'nuff said. Available now on Hulu.
"Books of Blood": Horror master Clive Barker's book gets the adaptation treatment in this three-story movie. Available Wednesday on Hulu.
"Cape Fear": Martin Scorsese's 1991 remake stars Robert De Niro as the released convict who stalks the family of the lawyer who defended him. De Niro's fake laugh is the stuff of nightmares. Available now on Netflix.
"Constantine": Keanu Reeves hunts demons and faces Satan in this underrated adaptation of the Vertigo comic book series. Available now on HBO Max.
"Crawl": A young woman and her dad try to stay alive while battling alligators during a Category 5 hurricane. After watching this, you'll need an oxygen tank. Available now on Hulu, Amazon Prime.
"Deep Blue Sea": Think "Jaws" on steroids and you get director Renny Harlin's 1999 action flick that pits Thomas Jane and LL Cool J against intelligent sharks. Available now on Hulu.
"Evil Eye": Sunita Mani ("GLOW," "Mr. Robot") believes she's found the perfect man in this Blumhouse production, but her soon-to-be husband might be a murderer reincarnated. Available Oct. 13 on Amazon Prime.
"Fallen": Denzel (Washington, of course) versus the cursed fallen angel Azazel. Available now on Hulu.
"Fargo": Joel and Ethan Coen's 1996 crime drama still shocks as it juxtaposes the innocent suburban setting with bloody violence. Available now on Netflix.
"Hubie Halloween": Can Adam Sandler save Halloween in this new Happy Madison production? All signs point to "yes." Available Wednesday on Netflix.
"Interview with the Vampire": Tom Cruise stars as Anne Rice's popular vampire Lestat in this New Orleans-shot, 1994 horror-drama. Available now on Hulu.
"John Carpenter's Vampires": Vampire slayers attack in this absolutely nuts 1998 action flick. Available now on Amazon Prime.
"The Lie": Joey King ("The Act") and Peter Sarsgaard star in this Blumhouse mystery about a father and daughter who spot a friend on the side of the road. Available Tuesday on Amazon Prime.
"Maleficent": Angelina Jolie stars as the evil witch in this 2014 adventure. Available now on Disney+.
"Nocturne": A gifted pianist makes a pact to overtake her sister in this Blumhouse production starring Sydney Sweeney (HBO's "Euphoria"). Available Oct. 13 on Amazon Prime.
"Rebecca": Director Ben Wheatley ("High Rise," "Free Fire") remakes Alfred Hitchcock's romantic mystery about a newlywed battling the shadow of her husband's first wife. Available Oct. 21 on Netflix.
"Se7en": "What's in the box?" Find out in director David Fincher's unsettling 1995 crime drama about two detectives hunting a serial killer whose motives are the seven deadly sins. Available now on HBO Max.
"Species." Natasha Henstridge is an alien seductress in this ridiculous 1995 horror/sci-fi flick. Available now on Hulu and Amazon Prime.
"Us": Writer-director Jordan Peele stuns in his second movie about a family trying to escape a vacation turned deadly after doppelgängers attack. Available now on HBO Max.
Also streaming in October
Amazon Prime: "The Departed," "A Knight's Tale," "The Mask of Zorro," "Raging Bull," "Southside with You," "Spaceballs," available now; "Black Box," "The Lie," available Tuesday; "Archive," available Oct. 8; "Terminator: Dark Fate," available Oct. 9; "Evil Eye," "Nocturne," available Oct. 13; "Playing with Fire," available Oct. 15.
Disney+: "Mr. Holland's Opus," available now; "X2," available Oct. 9; "The Sorcerer's Apprentice," available Oct. 30.
HBO Max: "Akeelah and the Bee," "Beavis and Butt-Head Do America," "Beginners," "Best in Show," "Boogie Nights," "The Color Purple," "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind," "Deerskin," "Friday," "Galaxy Quest," "Malcolm X," "The Matrix" trilogy, "Never Rarely Sometimes Always," "A Perfect Murder," "Revolutionary Road," "Training Day," "When Harry Met Sally," available now; "Downhill," available Saturday; "Charm City Kings," available Oct. 8; "Cats," available Oct. 10; "David Byrne's American Utopia," available Oct. 17; "Emma (2020)," available Oct. 24; "John Lewis: Good Trouble," available Oct. 27.
Hulu: "A Beautiful Mind," "Good Hair," "The Hurt Locker," "Judy & Punch," "Snakes on a Plane," "Superbad," "William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet," available now; "Books of Blood," available Wednesday; "The Painted Bird," available Oct. 16; "Friend Request," available Oct. 18.
Netflix: "Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls," "Basic Instinct," "Her," "Hunt for the Wilderpeople," available now; "Dolly Parton: Here I Am," available Tuesday; "The 40-Year-Old Version," available Oct. 9; "Moneyball," available Oct. 14; "A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting," "Batman: The Killing Joke," available Oct. 15; "The Trial of the Chicago 7," Unfriended," available Oct. 16.