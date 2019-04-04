Officer Jim Arnaud is breaking down, but he's trying to keep it together.
Our first glimpse of Arnaud, a recently divorced man with a temper, in the 2018 movie "Thunder Road" comes during his attempt at a eulogy during his mother's funeral. Arnaud had it all planned out: He would play his mother's favorite song on a small, kiddie CD player then perform a dance similar to the one in a music video. Technical difficulties ensue, and Arnaud's plan turns into an embarrassment.
Each beat of the eulogy is peppered with apologies and asides. "I'll just do it," Arnaud says, dancing in front of shocked friends and family at the funeral. "You could probably just look it up on YouTube."
Such is Arnaud's life. This is a man trying so hard to be heroic yet failing and having the slightest self-awareness to know he's constantly making a mess.
Arnaud is an eerily familiar character played by Jim Cummings, who also wrote and directed "Thunder Road." Now streaming on Amazon Prime, "Thunder Road" started as a short film successfully funded through Kickstarter that Cummings then blew out into a feature.
In this longer version, Cummings has created a deeply personal character study that's as awkwardly hilarious as it is realistic. Arnaud is an LSU grad, a proud alumnus who dons purple-and-gold sunglasses straps and whose accent is more East Texas twang than Cajun or New Orleans. Personally, as someone who grew up in northeast Louisiana, Arnaud feels like someone I graduated with — the type of guy who cusses someone then says, "Just kidding," but everyone knows he's not really kidding.
In each part of his life, Arnaud is fighting to show how good of a man he is, but he can't keep his mouth shut. Whether he's talking to his partner, his daughter or a judge at a parole hearing, Arnaud has a way of making the worst remarks, then backtracking to the point of cringe.
Still, Arnaud is a good guy who never devises any over-the-top plans as a safety net. Instead, Cummings writes and explores a realistic world in which this character knowingly only has himself to blame.
Like many festival "indie movies that could," "Thunder Road" does give its central character a heroic payoff for those who see the humanity among Arnaud's faults. But unlike those often saccharine vehicles, this movie's strength lies in displaying the uncomfortable details of the everyday, flawed man.
"Thunder Road" is one helluva debut with such a particular and natural voice that it might turn off those wanting to see another, routine Hollywood comedy-drama. Thankfully, "Thunder Road" doesn't pander to formula, and, because of that, I can't wait to see what Cummings does next.
